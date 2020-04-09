Police: 20-year-old man found dead in middle of street on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's east side.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Warren Avenue and Payton Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the man was found dead in the middle of the street.

Police don't have any suspects at this time.

Detroit homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.