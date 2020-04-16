Detroit police: Woman who hit, killed 83-year-old man turns self in

DETROIT – Detroit police said a woman wanted for hitting and killing an 83-year-old man turned herself in Thursday morning without incident.

Police said the victim was unloading groceries in his driveway in the 15900 block of Evergreen Road on Tuesday when a woman lost control of her vehicle and hit the victim and his vehicle.

The woman then fled the scene in her vehicle, a Dodge Journey. Police said the woman and a male passenger then got out of her vehicle at Evergreen Road and Puritan Avenue and got into a dark-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by an unknown person.

The Trailblazer fled east on Grand River Avenue.

Police said the person driving the Trailblazer is also being examined by the investigative unit.