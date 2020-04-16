32ºF

Toddler in critical condition after house fire on Otsego Street in Detroit

Four other children suffer smoke inhalation

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT – A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after a fire at a house in the 8800 block of Otsego Street in Detroit.

Four other children -- a 10-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl -- and their mother were in the home at the time of the fire Thursday morning, according to the Detroit Fire Department. Those four children all suffered smoke inhalation and are at a hospital in serious conditions. The mother, 25, refused to be transported.

No other injuries have been reported.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

