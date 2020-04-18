Dearborn Heights police search for man wanted in connection with stabbing death of mother

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Dearborn Heights police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the stabbing death of his mother.

The homicide happened around 7 p.m. Thursday night at a home near Simone and John Daly.

UPDATE: Man wanted in connection with stabbing death of Dearborn Heights mother arrested

WDIV

Police say the woman was found stabbed to death at the home. On Friday, the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 64-year-old Fatmeh Saad. According to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, Saad died of multiple stab wounds.

The person of interest is Mohamed Ali Saad. Investigators believe he could be driving a silver 2018 Jeep Cherokee Loredo with Michigan plate DYV 2064. The vehicle was last seen in the area of Simone near Amboy.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-7708.