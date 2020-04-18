Man wanted in connection with stabbing death of Dearborn Heights mother arrested

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police arrested 32-year-old Mohamed Ali Saad at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in connection with the stabbing death of his mother.

The homicide happened around 7 p.m. Thursday night at a home near Simone and John Daly.

Police say 64-year-old Fatmeh Saad was found stabbed to death at the home. According to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, she died of multiple stab wounds.

The suspect was arrested by officers from the Dearborn Heights Police Department in coordination with the United States Marshall’s Office, Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Police have been searching for the suspect since Thursday and say he fled the scene of the crime in what was described as a silver 2018 Jeep Cherokee Loredo.