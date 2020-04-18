MSP encourages infrequent travel after multiple car crashes in Plymouth

Michigan State Police (MSP) are encouraging residents to “travel only when needed” after a series of car crashes occurred Saturday morning.

Troopers reported a a car crash at 6 a.m. on Saturday that took place while officers were policing a separate single car crash on westbound M-14 and Sheldon Road in Plymouth Township.

Police say that a trooper was seated in his vehicle on the right shoulder when a woman, 20, struck the back of the police car. Both the trooper and the woman were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, at times there were over twenty car crashes in the district at once due to people driving too fast for the road conditions on Saturday morning. Due to the amount of crashes and traffic on the roads at that time of day, police are asking residents to travel only when needed and to “please stay home and stay safe.”

MSP shared details of the incident in a string of tweets on Saturday.

