Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared Friday that she will soon be revealing details about reopening the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a press conference Friday that she will provide more details next week about her plan to reopen the state’s economy.

Whitmer said this will be determined by a “fact-based, data driven approach."

“Flatten the curve” has become the rallying cry of the efforts to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), but now the University of Michigan researcher who came up with the phrase is cautioning against loosening restrictions too soon.

Read how lifting restrictions too soon could lead to a second COVID-19 spike.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said all essential employees are able to get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Duggan announced Friday that even asymptomatic workers are now eligible to be tested because he wants to ensure Detroit has COVID-19-free businesses.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 30,023 as of Friday, including 2,227 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 29,263 confirmed cases and 2,227 deaths Thursday.

The official recovery rate is 433.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,357 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 591 others remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, an additional 40 patients have been released since Thursday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 617 on Friday to 591 on Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday morning that she hopes to be able to relax some stay-home measures on May 1, but more testing is needed.

Whitmer, in response to a question about Ohio planning to reopen some businesses on May 1, said she hopes to “have some relaxing," on May 1, “but it’s two weeks away, and the information, the data and our ability to test is changing to rapidly -- It’s hard to tell your precisely where we’ll be one week from now, let alone two weeks from now.”

Vineet Chopra, M.D., MSc, was involved in an Instagram Live chat on Thursday where the current status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was discussed.

Watch the video here.

Michigan Medicine is the academic medical center of the University of Michigan.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is dealing with unprecedented demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1 million have filed for benefits in the state in the last several weeks, and the UIA has been hit with massive technical issues due to the demand online and by phone.

Read the full Q&A here.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.