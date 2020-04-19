Detroit police investigate double fatal shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating after two people were killed Saturday afternoon in a double-shooting.

According to authorities, it happened at about 5:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of Steel Street, just north of Joy Road.

Police said a Chevy Saturn pulled up to purchase marijuana when two unknown people began firing shots into the vehicle. Medical crews responded and pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.