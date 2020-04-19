Detroit police investigate non-fatal shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A man was shot while walking in Detroit on Saturday evening.

Police say the victim, 28, was walking in the area of Glenwood Street and Kelly Road around 9:20 p.m. when he came across a silver Jeep blocking the sidewalk. When the victim walked around the jeep, a man exited the backseat of the vehicle and allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim, officials said.

The victim ran away from the scene and was privately taken to the hospital, police said.

Police describe the shooter as a black man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has a brown complexion, dreadlocks, a tattoo on his cheek and was wearing a red scarf.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.