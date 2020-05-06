Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Detroit on Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was inside a white Dodge Charger and speaking with an unknown suspect inside a green Dodge Charger in the 19300 block of Winston street around 10:25 p.m. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim and fled southbound toward 7 Mile Road.

The victim drove off and hit a parked vehicle, officials say. He was then transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.