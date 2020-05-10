Inkster mother accused of stabbing 3-year-old son to death faces judge

ROMULUS, Mich. – An Inkster mother accused of fatally stabbing her son to death faced a judge for the first time Sunday.

Atiya Nina Muhammed, 26, was arraigned in the 34th District Court in Romulus at 10 a.m. Sunday on charges of first degree premeditated murder, felony murder, first degree child abuse and torture.

Each of the charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted. She is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

Police arrested Muhammed May 6, the same day her 3-year-old son Zion Reid was found dead.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, his body was found on Wednesday at around 2:44 p.m. at a home in the 26440 block of Lehigh in Inkster.

When police arrived inside the home they located Reid’s body in a back bedroom. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma injuries.