Dearborn police arrest 15-year-old in connection with breaking and entering incidents

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and taken into custody by Dearborn police in connection with two breaking and entering incidents.

On Saturday, May 9 around 4 a.m., Dearborn officers were called to address a breaking and entering incident in the area of Warren and Wyoming.

While investigating the incident a second breaking and entering alarm went off at a neighboring cell phone store. Officers located a suspicious vehicle in the area on Warren Avenue traveling without headlights.

Police tried stopping the vehicle but it fled at over 100 mph on Warren Avenue into Detroit. Dearborn officers contacted the registered owner of the vehicle. The vehicle owner acknowledged that her 15-year-old son had taken the car without her permission earlier in the evening.

The boy was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Youth Home to await a probate hearing.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we will not rest until everyone responsible for this ongoing criminal activity is in custody,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.