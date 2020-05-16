Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday night.

According to police a 19-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the area of Robinwood and Fenelon streets when an unknown suspect approached the vehicle around 9 p.m. The suspect fired shots into the victim’s car and struck him, then fled the scene on foot.

Officials say medics responded to the incident and pronounced the victim deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

