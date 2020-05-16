Ferndale cancels, postpones all events through Labor Day
FERNDALE, Mich. – The city of Ferndale has decided to cancel or postpone all spring and summer special events through Labor Day due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
The events include:
- Clean the Ferndale Up
- Ferndale Memorial Day Parade
- Ferndale Pride
- Front Porch Fest
- Reveal Art Fair and Skatepark Contest
- Pig and Whiskey Festival
- Ferndale Dream Cruise and Lights & Sirens Show
Fall events, including the DIY Festival, Funky Ferndale Art Fair and a rescheduled Ferndale Pride will be decided on later.
View the full press release below:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.