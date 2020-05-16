57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Ferndale cancels, postpones all events through Labor Day

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Ferndale, Oakland County, News, Local, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Event Changes, Michigan Coronavirus, Ferndale Pride, Clean the Ferndale Up, Ferndale Memorial Day Parade, Front Porch Fest, Pig and Whiskey Festival, Ferndale Dream Cruise and Lights & Sirens Show
Closed sign
Closed sign (Ian Panelo/Pexels)

FERNDALE, Mich. – The city of Ferndale has decided to cancel or postpone all spring and summer special events through Labor Day due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The events include:

Fall events, including the DIY Festival, Funky Ferndale Art Fair and a rescheduled Ferndale Pride will be decided on later.

View the full press release below:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: