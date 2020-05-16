Ferndale cancels, postpones all events through Labor Day

FERNDALE, Mich. – The city of Ferndale has decided to cancel or postpone all spring and summer special events through Labor Day due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The events include:

Clean the Ferndale Up

Ferndale Memorial Day Parade

Ferndale Pride

Front Porch Fest

Reveal Art Fair and Skatepark Contest

Pig and Whiskey Festival

Ferndale Dream Cruise and Lights & Sirens Show

Fall events, including the DIY Festival, Funky Ferndale Art Fair and a rescheduled Ferndale Pride will be decided on later.

View the full press release below: