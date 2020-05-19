Detroit police want help identifying suspect in nonfatal shooting

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.

The incident occurred on Friday at 12:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of Lanark. Police said an unknown suspect driving a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled up and fired shots. A 27-year-old man was shot in the body while he was outside talking to friends.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct by calling 313-596-5940 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.