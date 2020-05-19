57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Detroit police want help identifying suspect in nonfatal shooting

Shooting occurred on Detroit’s east side

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crime, News, Local, Nonfatal Shooting, Shooting, Detroit Crime, Detroit Police Department, DPD
Police are asking for help locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.
Police are asking for help locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.

The incident occurred on Friday at 12:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of Lanark. Police said an unknown suspect driving a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled up and fired shots. A 27-year-old man was shot in the body while he was outside talking to friends.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct by calling 313-596-5940 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: