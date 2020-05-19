68ºF

West Bloomfield School District releases framework for next school year

Coronavirus outbreak has forced schools to make changes

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Next school year is going to be different in the fall due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak -- and now we’re getting a glimpse at just how different it could be.

West Bloomfield schools sent out their framework for next year and everything from fewer days at school - to starting before Fall is on the table.

