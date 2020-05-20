Map shows flooding impact on roads across Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) GIS Unit has created an interactive map listing all road closures related to flooding impacting Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties.
The map includes closures for state trunklines (I, M and US routes), local roads and will provide updated road impacts until flooding concerns have subsided.
Click here to view the map
More than 20 state trunkline and local agency bridges have been impacted by flooding and will require inspections prior to reopening to the public, according to officials. Flooding also caused severe damage to many bridges that will need to be repaired.
“We appreciate the swift action of our first responders and MDOT staff who have worked to safely close impacted roads across our region,” said MDOT Bay Region Bridge Engineer Paul Schiefer. “We’re asking the public to continue to follow any safety advisories issued and respect any road barricades you may encounter. Under no circumstances should anyone drive or walk around any barricades during these flooding concerns.”
“We can’t expect to see many of these bridges reopen in the next week,” said MDOT Bay Region Engineer Robert Ranck, Jr. “However, our department is already establishing emergency contracts to begin inspections and repairs to structures as soon as water levels recede enough to allow that work. These efforts are underway, and we will continue to expedite this work safely and efficiently.”
MDOT is expecting more closures and is moving additional temporary barricades for other MDOT facilities and local road commissions to help stage closures.
