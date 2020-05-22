2-year-old boy killed, children left critically injured in Detroit crash

DETROIT – A 2-year-old boy was killed in a crash that left two other children critically injured, Detroit police say.

On Thursday, at around 8:30 p.m., a 23-year-old Ohio woman was arrested in connection to the fatal crash that happened in the 1300 block of Field Street in Detroit.

The woman was driving west on Agnes Street in a White 2019 Nissan Versa while speeding when she ignored a stop sign and collided into a 2010 Gold GMC Acadia driven by a 44-year-old woman on Field Street.

As a result of the crash, everyone in the 2019 Nissan Versa was injured and one person died. The 2019 Nissan Versa had three children and two other adults inside.

All of the passengers were taken to a hospital afterward. The other passengers include a 29-year-old man, 19-year-old woman, the 2-year-old and 5-year-old girls listed in critical condition, and the 2-year-old boy who died.

The driver and passenger of the GMC Acadia were taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police say before the incident the Ohio woman allegedly fled from a previous crash that happened at an unknown location, then subsequently collided into the GMC at Field Street.

The woman was arrested and transported to a local hospital for injuries. A warrant packet will be prepared and submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office for review. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated.