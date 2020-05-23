Woman gets stitches after being punched several times on SMART bus by Detroit man

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A woman was injured and forced to get stitches after being punched several times on a SMART bus by a 28-year-old Detroit man, Royal Oak police say.

The assault happened May 20 in the area of Woodward and Eleven Mile on the SMART bus. Officers responded to the scene at around 4:50 p.m. that day after the assault was reported.

According to the bus driver, the man punched the woman several times while they were on the bus. Police did not release information on why the man assaulted the woman. He left the bus right after assaulting the woman and was last seen walking northbound on Woodward.

The officers spoke to several witnesses on the bus and quickly found the man in the area. He was arrested for aggravated assault.

Police say the victim received a laceration to the face, and was taken to a hospital where she received stitches.