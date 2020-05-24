Ohio woman charged in Detroit crash that killed two of her children and severely injured another

DETROIT – On Saturday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged 23-year-old Zantea Marie Jackson-Pool in connection with a Detroit crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. The suspect’s 5-year-old daughter was severely injured in the crash.

Police say the crash happened on Thursday at around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Field Street in Detroit. In addition to Jackson-Pool and her three children, a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were also in the vehicle during the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Child killed, two others left critically injured in Detroit crash

Jackson-Pool was driving west on Agnes Street in a White 2019 Nissan Versa while speeding when she ignored a stop sign and collided into a 2010 Gold GMC Acadia on Field Street. The 2010 Gold GMC Acadia was being driven by a by a 44-year-old woman with a male passenger inside.

The impact of the crash caused both cars to steer off the street. Jackson-Pool’s car flipped over on the passenger side.

The children were not in car seats or restrained, according to the prosecutor’s office. Jackson-Pool is also suspected of being an unlicensed driver.

Jackson-Pool is from Toledo, Ohio. She has been charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death, two counts of driving while license suspended causing death, two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, two counts of driving while license suspended causing serious injury and three counts of second degree child abuse.

The woman and man in the 2010 Gold GMC Acadia had minor injuries. Jackson-Pool’s 5-year-old is still being treated in the hospital for injuries. The suspect and the 19-year-old woman she was with both suffered bone fractures.

“What happens when an allegedly unlicensed driver runs through multiple stop signs on a residential street at a high rate of speed with young children unsecured in the back seat? Very sadly, in this case, two dead children under the age of four,” said Worthy.

Jackson-Pool is expected to be arraigned on Sunday, May 24 in 34th District Court in Romulus.