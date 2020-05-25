30-year-old man killed on Memorial Day in Detroit during gathering

DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was fatally shot on Memorial Day during a gathering, Detroit police say.

According to police, the shooting happened Monday at 2:55 a.m. in the 5000 block of Barham Street in Detroit.

Police say the shooting took place at the gathering when two unknown men arrived in a silver Sedan and started arguing with the victim.

The unknown men got out of the Sedan during the argument and allegedly started shooting at the victim multiple times. Police say the victim died at the scene of the crime.

Both of the men are described as black and between 25-30 years of age. The armed driver of the Sedan had a medium brown complexion with short hair and was wearing a white shirt and gray pants. Police say the passenger of the Sedan has a medium complexion and was also armed. He was wearing a black hat, Polo shirt and jacket. Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.