Woman struck by driver then shot at while riding motorcycle in Detroit

DETROIT – A 33-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle and shot at while riding a motorcycle in Detroit Sunday, police say.

According to police, the victim was riding the motorcycle at 10 p.m. traveling east on Grand River Avenue when an unknown driver struck her from behind.

The woman fell off the motorcycle after being struck and lost consciousness. Police say the woman was shot afterward. She is hospitalized and in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240.