‘Don’t Do It’: Nike alters slogan to encourage addressing racism in new video

Athletic wear company Nike released a short video on Friday in response to the nation’s outcry against police brutality and racism following the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

MORE: 1 killed, multiple arrests made during protests in Downtown Detroit

The short film trades Nike’s well-known “Just Do It.” slogan with “For Once, Don’t Do It." Displaying phrases like “Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America,” and “Don’t sit back and be silent,” the film encourages people to acknowledge and address black Americans’ struggles as the nation shines a spotlight on the issue of racism.

In Detroit and all around the country, people are protesting against police brutality and racism after Floyd was killed on May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer. Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for at least seven minutes while he was handcuffed and laying on the ground. Chauvin did not let up even after Floyd said he could not breathe and stopped moving.

Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but not before the protests consumed Minneapolis and other cities.

MORE: Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death

Metro Detroit leaders are calling for protestors to remain peaceful as they cry out against social injustice.

RELATED HEADLINES