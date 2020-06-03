6-month-old girl suffers fractured skull in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Detroit
Girl in critical condition
DETROIT – Police are investigating the cause of a six-car crash on I-75.
A 6-month-old girl has been hospitalized with a fractured skull due to the crash, according to police.
The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Clay exit in Detroit.
The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition.
