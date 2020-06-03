79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

6-month-old girl suffers fractured skull in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Detroit

Girl in critical condition

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Traffic, News, Local, I-75, Crash, Injuries, Traffic Crash, Hospital, Clay Exit, Children's Hospital
Police siren (Generic photo)
Police siren (Generic photo)

DETROIT – Police are investigating the cause of a six-car crash on I-75.

A 6-month-old girl has been hospitalized with a fractured skull due to the crash, according to police.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Clay exit in Detroit.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: