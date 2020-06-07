63ºF

54-year-old man injured by unknown shooter while driving in Detroit

Victim hospitalized

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Police siren (Generic photo)
DETROIT – A 54-year-old man was shot at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Wyoming in Detroit, police say.

The victim was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram with a 53-year-old male passenger when an unknown shooter fired shots at them. Police say the passenger was not injured.

The victim was hospitalized and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

