Peaceful marches calling for racial equality planned in Metro Detroit Sunday

DETROIT – Several George Floyd protests are scheduled to take place around Metro Detroit on Sunday.

Today protests are planned in Wyandotte, Oak Park, Dearborn, Warren, Livonia, and Detroit.

The Detroit event begins at 8 p.m. today and has been organized as a silent protest. Today’s Dearborn protest is taking place at 2 p.m. outside the Dearborn Historical Museum.

Since Floyd was killed on May 25 protests have been held in cities across the country against police brutality. Protesters are calling for racial equality and social justice.

Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into the Minnesota man’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving. Four Minneapolis officers have been charged in connection with his death.

On Saturday protests were held in several suburban communities throughout Metro Detroit.

Just last night a protest was held in Detroit for the ninth consecutive day.

