19 Greektown bars, restaurants announce reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership announced Wednesday that 19 bars and restaurants are planning to reopen this week as businesses being reopening around the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Michigan restaurants were allowed to begin reopening with restrictions on Monday as the state’s COVID-19 spread slows.

The Downtown Detroit businesses say all staff members will wear personal protective equipment and all patrons must wear masks and socially distance. Officials say signage will be posted around the neighborhood to reinforce social distancing protocols, wearing masks and good hygiene.

“The Greektown community is committed to the safety of our patrons while they enjoy our great local offerings," said Executive Director of Greektown Neighborhood Partnership Melanie Markowicz. “This will be a different dining and drinking experience than what we were previously accustomed to and we encourage patrons to practice both patience and kindness as we serve you and adapt our operations to keep you and the public safe.”

According to the partnership the following Greektown businesses are expected to reopen this week:

Astoria Pastry Shop

Baltimore Bar & Grill

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cold Stone Creamery

Delmar Kitchen & Bar

Delmar Detroit Rooftop

Delux Lounge

Eat-n-Out Pizza & Gelato

Exodos Lounge

Fishbones Rhythm Kitchen Café

Golden Fleece Restaurant

The Greek

Harbor House

Level Two Rooftop & Bar

The Old Shillelagh

Pappy’s Sports Bar & Grill

PizzaPapalis

Red Smoke Barbeque

The Well

Officials say other Greektown businesses are slated to reopen mid- to late-June.

Visit the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership’s website here for more information.

