19 Greektown bars, restaurants announce reopening amid coronavirus pandemic
Businesses in the Downtown Detroit neighborhood join other Michigan bars, restaurants in reopening this week
DETROIT – The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership announced Wednesday that 19 bars and restaurants are planning to reopen this week as businesses being reopening around the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
June 9, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,107; Death toll now at 5,698
Michigan restaurants were allowed to begin reopening with restrictions on Monday as the state’s COVID-19 spread slows.
The Downtown Detroit businesses say all staff members will wear personal protective equipment and all patrons must wear masks and socially distance. Officials say signage will be posted around the neighborhood to reinforce social distancing protocols, wearing masks and good hygiene.
“The Greektown community is committed to the safety of our patrons while they enjoy our great local offerings," said Executive Director of Greektown Neighborhood Partnership Melanie Markowicz. “This will be a different dining and drinking experience than what we were previously accustomed to and we encourage patrons to practice both patience and kindness as we serve you and adapt our operations to keep you and the public safe.”
According to the partnership the following Greektown businesses are expected to reopen this week:
- Astoria Pastry Shop
- Baltimore Bar & Grill
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Delmar Kitchen & Bar
- Delmar Detroit Rooftop
- Delux Lounge
- Eat-n-Out Pizza & Gelato
- Exodos Lounge
- Fishbones Rhythm Kitchen Café
- Golden Fleece Restaurant
- The Greek
- Harbor House
- Level Two Rooftop & Bar
- The Old Shillelagh
- Pappy’s Sports Bar & Grill
- PizzaPapalis
- Red Smoke Barbeque
- The Well
Officials say other Greektown businesses are slated to reopen mid- to late-June.
Visit the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership’s website here for more information.
