3 bodies found inside Detroit home after explosion, 2 taken into custody

DETROIT – Police are questioning two men about a house fire early Wednesday morning on Detroit’s east side.

It happen on Helen Street, near Seven Mile road, just after 12:15 a.m.

Neighbors were startled out of their sleep to the sounds of a house explosion.

“I just heard a real big bang,” said Gilbert Rodriguez. “I didn’t think nothing about it, but when I came out, I saw the house on fire.”

A second explosion occurred in the area too. Police are investigating to see if they were done on purpose to cover up potential murders.

“We’re assuming that it was arson but at this particular time the cause is suspicious but undetermined,” said Deputy Commissioner David Fornell. “We have two people in custody right now that we’re questioning and police are going to be treating this as a homicide."

Police say the suspects were arrested on unrelated warrants but they’re still being questioned.

Neighbors claim to have heard gunshots before the explosion and saw a person fleeing the scene after the explosion.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said the next step is identifying the bodies and finding out how they died before they can potentially press charges on the men taken into custody.