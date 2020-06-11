Westland police charge 3 in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old bicyclist
Duan Jones, Sarah Jones-Moody, Timothy Stevenson Jr. charged in death of Robert Bigham
WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland police have charged three people in connection with the death of a Novi teenager who was shot while riding his bicycle.
Robert Edward Bigham, 17, of Novi, was riding his bicycle around 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the area of Grand Traverse Street and Missaukee Court in Westland when he was shot and killed, police said.
Officials have arrested Duan Markeith Jones, 18, of Westland, Sarah Jean Jones-Moody, 17, of Wayne, and Timothy Dywerr Stevenson Jr., 19, of Detroit.
All three were arrested Monday and arraigned Thursday at 18th District Court.
Markeith is charged with first-degree premeditated homicide, discharging a weapon fro ma vehicle causing death, tampering with evidence in a criminal case and three felony firearm violations. He is being held without bond.
Jones-Moody is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and one felony firearm violation. She’s being held in lieu of $75,000 bail and has to wear a GPS tether if released.
Stevenson is charged with larceny from a person and tampering with evidence. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and will have to wear a GPS tether if released.
All three are scheduled to return to 18th District Court on June 18 for a probable cause conference.
