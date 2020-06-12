Grosse Pointe Woods residents work to repair damage after severe storms

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Severe storms marched across Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, bringing down trees, power lines, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.

In Grosse Pointe Woods there were seven fires and dozens of wires that had been knocked down because of the storms.

Many homes had roofs punctured and siding damaged. At one home, a 100-year-old tree fell and basically caved in the roof of a home.

On Thursday morning, the sound from thunder and sirens were replaced by the sound of roaring chainsaws and wood chippers.

Crews spent the day removing trees. In some areas wires are still down and thousands are still without power.

As of 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, there were 46,694 DTE Energy customers and 115,204 Consumers Energy customers without power.

