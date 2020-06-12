Man critically injured in shooting at Burger King parking lot in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A young man was shot and critically injured at a Burger King in Ypsilanti Township on Friday afternoon, police say.

The victim is in his early 20s and is hospitalized. According to police, the shooting did not involve Burger King employees or anyone inside the restaurant.

As of now this is the only victim known to be involved in the shooting. The Burger King location is closed as a result of the shooting. It appears the victim was shot by someone while in his car.

The victim was shot in the back of the restaurant’s parking lot.

