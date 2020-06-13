Hamtramck police seek man wanted for robbing pharmacy of prescription pills

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Hamtramck police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a pharmacy robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday at 1:56 p.m. the robber entered the Hamtramck pharmacy and requested a prescription.

While at the counter, the robber pulled out a black handgun, and pointed it at the workers behind the counter demanding several narcotics not prescribed to him.

Police say several workers and customers were around while the robbery happened. Once the robber got the medications, he fled the scene in his vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2006 to 2011 white Cadillac DTS with a sunroof.

He is described as a heavyset black man, with black hair, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The robber was wearing a blue jacket and pants with a white stripe down the arms and legs, outlined with a yellow and gold stripe, blue latex gloves, and a black face mask with shark teeth on it. The jacket also had “Billionaire Boys Club” written on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5281.

