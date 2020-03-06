Hamtramck woman charged with murder

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A woman is facing murder charges in connection with a homicide that happened Monday in the 12000 block of Selfridge in Hamtramck.

According to the Hamtramck Police Department, 26-year-old Hamtramck resident Lateshia Young was arraigned Friday on charges related to the homicide.

She was charged with homicide open murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He bond was set at $1 million.

Police say the second person arrested in connection to the case was released pending further investigation.