22-year-old Detroit woman charged in shooting death of teenage brother

Detroit resident, Chinasia Elliza-Yvonna Williams, has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 14-year-old brother, Chance Williams.

Williams, 22, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter and death by a weapon aimed with intent but without malice.

She was expected to be arraigned in the 36th District Court at 10 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 12800 block of Mettetal Street in Detroit, the suspect was in a room with her brother and some friends.

She allegedly had a handgun and removed the magazine from the weapon, pointed it at her brother and pulled the trigger.

The prosecutor’s office says there was a bullet left in the chamber that fatally struck the teen, who is also from Detroit.

A neighbor was reportedly called to the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound.