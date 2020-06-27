ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 27, 2020

Family finds missing man’s body behind vacant Detroit home
A missing man was found dead behind a vacant home on Detroit’s east side Friday night, police say.
General Motors appeals ruling in FCA lawsuit
General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler for an alleged bribery scheme involving the United Auto Workers.
How researchers can track the way a virus circulates
When it comes to tracking the way a virus circulates, researchers use many traditional methods, like contact tracing.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 62,695, Death toll now at 5,888
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 62,695 as of Saturday morning, including 5,888 deaths, state officials report.
- View more: Michigan COVID-19 data
- View more: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends
- More: Reopening Michigan updates
WEATHER: Warm Saturday with spotty showers
More Local News Headlines
- 2 Detroit police officers hospitalized after hit-and-run crash
- Blind Michigan Supreme Court Justice turned away by clerk’s office while trying to get absentee ballot
- Michigan governor extends restrictions on entering nursing homes
- What’s gone wrong in Michigan’s handling of coronavirus (COVID-19) in nursing homes
- Detroit police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy
National and World Headlines
- Coronavirus task force briefs — but not at White House
- Democrats warn against overconfidence in fight against Trump
- Sunday election in Poland a test for president and populism
Sports Headlines
- NHL draft robbery: Lowly Red Wings pushed even lower to 4th overall pick
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs order allowing professional sports to return without fans
- MLB to play 60-game season -- spring training starts next week, Opening Day in late July