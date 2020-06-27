72ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 27, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Family finds missing man’s body behind vacant Detroit home

A missing man was found dead behind a vacant home on Detroit’s east side Friday night, police say.

General Motors appeals ruling in FCA lawsuit

General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler for an alleged bribery scheme involving the United Auto Workers.

How researchers can track the way a virus circulates

When it comes to tracking the way a virus circulates, researchers use many traditional methods, like contact tracing.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 62,695, Death toll now at 5,888

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 62,695 as of Saturday morning, including 5,888 deaths, state officials report.

WEATHER: Warm Saturday with spotty showers

