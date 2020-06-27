Police car catches fire after crash in Detroit

DETROIT – Two police officers were injured in a car crash on Friday night in Detroit.

According to police at around 9:20 p.m. a white Nissan Pathfinder allegedly disregarded a stop sign at West Chicago and Braile Street, striking a scout car traveling east on West Chicago.

Officials say the scout car lost control, hit a tree and caught fire. The officers were safely removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. The officers faced minor injuries and were listed in stable condition, police say.

The unknown driver of the Nissan continued north on Braile Street, officials said. No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

