Detroit police chief: Officers who pushed through crowd in SUV feared for their safety

DETROIT – Police chief James Craig is launching an investigation after a Detroit police scout car pushed through a crowd of protesters as the rear window was busted out.

Craig said the protest on Sunday night was mainly peaceful, but also said there was a group of agitators intent on causing destruction. Now, protesters are set to gather and demanding action.

Dashcam video shows the incident from the angle of the two officers. They were trying to guide the crowd. Craig said 25 to 30 of the demonstrators started to get agitated when they were redirected on the presumed route.

“It was at that point we believe the back windows were shattered out and they thought they were being fired upon,” Craig said. “Fortunately it appears that no one was substantially injured.”

