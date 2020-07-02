2 men facing assault with intent to murder charges after 18-year-old Pontiac man shot while playing basketball

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two men are facing multiple charges after an 18-year-old Pontiac man was shot while playing basketball in the street.

Deputies were called to the 30 block of Bellmore Lane on the initial report of a shooting in the street involving several subjects. While investigating, officials got a call about a shooting victim that arrived at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

The victim, an 18-year-old from Pontiac, told deputies that he was playing basketball in the street when he heard gunshots and felt pain to his side. He was shot several times in his torso area. He drove himself to the hospital.

Deputies at the scene found several spent shell casings in the street and a home with bullet holes in it. Both suspects were detained at their residents in the 200 block of Edison. Deputies said they found a rifle, ski masks and ammunition. The suspect vehicle was also located at that residents.

Charges

Sergio Alvarez, 18, and Pedro Hernandez, 19, both from Pontiac were taken into custody and charged following the shooting.

Both men were arraigned on Wednesday. Alvarez and Hernandez each received a $50,000 cash surety bond. His next court date is on July 9 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Judge Gross.

Alvarez was charged with the following:

Assault with intent to murder

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Weapons, carrying concealed

Hernandez was charged with the following: