Family mourns life of 24-year-old killed on Detroit’s west side in violent 4th of July weekend

DETROIT – It was an extremely violent July the 4th weekend in the motor city. Multiple shootings from all over but the crime really hits home for a father who says his son was killed just trying to celebrate the Holiday.

A sea of Balloons fly above the cross streets of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road -- The same intersection where six people were shot and two were killed. Of the deceased, 24-year-old Martini Owens Jr.

“He was a good kid. He didn’t deserve what he got period. He didn’t do nothing to nobody. He wasn’t a troublesome child,” cried Martini Jr’s father, Martini Owens Sr.

We’re told the group was celebrating a block party for the Fourth of July when a car pulled up and started to fire into the crowd. Both victims would die from their injuries.

“He wasn’t here for 20 minutes before they took my son’s life,” cried Martini Jr’s Mother, Dianna Sloan.

Martini’s parent’s Dianna Sloan and Martini Owens Senior were among the many paying their respects to the victims in a candlelight vigil. As other loved ones collapsed in emotion.

“My son was a good son and he didn’t deserve that, you shot him in the head and left him there,” added Sloan.

In the mean time the search for the killer will continue. Prolonging the grieving process for two mourning parents.

“I don’t know how to tell my grandbaby where her daddy at. Whoever did it. They’re cowards. I’m gonna find out cause I ain’t gonna rest til I know what happened to my son,” concluded Sloan.

And as if this story wasn’t already heartbreaking enough, Martini Jr. Leaves behind three children -- all of them girls. At this point, this is all the information investigators have. Police are urging those who may know more to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.