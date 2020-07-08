Detroit police ask for help locating missing 25-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 25-year-old man.

Parrish Reed was last seen by his mother on Saturday at 4 p.m. at their home in the 20500 block of Pierson Street. Reed left the area and hasn’t been seen since. His mother is concerned because she said he has not done anything like this before.

Reed is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. Police said he has a light brown complexion and short afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black basketball pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

