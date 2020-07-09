Detroit police want help finding suspect involved in hit-and-run on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect accused of being involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened on Detroit’s east side.

Police said it happened on June 26 at 10:26 p.m. in the 7300 block of Mack Ave. A 45-year-old Black man was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Mack Ave as he was crossing the street.

The driver did not stop at the scene. The vehicle is described as a white late-model Crown Victoria with possible front end damage.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed as in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad by calling 313-596-2280 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

