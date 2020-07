DETROIT – According to authorities, a 13-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a Detroit home when a gun he was mishandling discharged.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at a home on Cheyenne Street, near Plymouth Road and the Schaefer Highway.

Police said there we no adults at home at the time of the shooting, but another minor was home.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.