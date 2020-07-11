8 arrests made in Friday protest over shooting death of 20-year-old

DETROIT – A total of eight arrests were made Friday during a protest over the shooting death of 20-year-old Hakim Littleton, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The victim was shot and killed by police Friday afternoon. Large crowds filled the streets hours later demanding answers and protesting.

Graphic video of the shooting showed Littleton firing shots at officers.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig made an appearance on Local 4 News Saturday morning where he answered questions about the shooting.