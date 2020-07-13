15-year-old shot, robbed on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to a Saturday afternoon shooting that put a 15-year-old boy in the hospital.

According to authorities, just after 5 p.m., a 15-year-old boy and his friend met up with the suspects in the 14100 block of Sussex Street, just south of Grand River Avenue.

Police said the 15-year-old was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and a second suspect fired shots at the teen as he ran away.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man in his late teens who drove a gray Ford Fusion. Police did not release a description for the other suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Click here to read more Detroit crime reports