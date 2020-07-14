LIVE STREAM: Michigan police address killing of mask-related stabbing suspect who pulled knife on deputy

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday after a deputy shot and killed a man in Delta Township after he allegedly stabbed a person in Dimondale during a mask argument and fled the scene.

Watch the news conference live at 4 p.m. in the video player above.

Police say at about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, 43-year-old Sean Ernest Ruis stabbed a 77-year-old Lansing man at a Quality Dairy store in Dimondale.

Ruis, of Grand Ledge, reportedly got into an argument with the victim over the state’s new mask requirements, as he was not wearing a face covering in the store. Officials say Ruis was also denied service by store employees for failing to comply with the mask requirement.

Police say Ruis stabbed the Lansing man and the fled the store. The 77-year-old man is in stable condition, officials said.

Ruis’ vehicle was identified by an Eaton County deputy at 7:13 a.m. on Jerryson Drive in Delta Township, officials said. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop.

Police say the man got out of his vehicle with a knife to attack the deputy who pulled him over. Ruis continued to advance on the deputy, who then shot him.

The 23-year veteran deputy of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office feared for her life, officials said. She was not injured during the incident.

Ruis was transported to the hospital but later died during surgery, officials said.