Video captures man throw Molotov cocktail at Detroit home, police seek arsonist

DETROIT – Police are looking for help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with an arson on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 17000 block of Ohio Street, just north of Six Mile Road. Police said a man was resting inside the home when he heard a crashing sound and when he went to investigate, he saw the curtains in the kitchen were on fire. He extinguished the fire with no injuries reported.

Surveillance video from the scene captured an unknown man throwing two DIY fire bombs at the back of the house before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video can be watched above.

Police describe the suspect as Black man about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-402-7499 or 313-580-1300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.