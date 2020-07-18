79ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 18, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.

State worker accused of bilking Michigan unemployment insurance agency of $2 million

A Detroit woman has been charged for her alleged role in a $2 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme, according to officials.

Police search Lincoln Park home in case of woman who mysteriously disappeared on Mother’s Day

Police recently searched a Lincoln Park home in connection with the case of a Metro Detroit woman who disappeared on Mother’s Day.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 72,502; Death toll now at 6,108

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 72,502 as of Saturday morning, including 6,108 deaths, state officials report.

