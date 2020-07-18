ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 18, 2020

John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.

A Detroit woman has been charged for her alleged role in a $2 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme, according to officials.

Police recently searched a Lincoln Park home in connection with the case of a Metro Detroit woman who disappeared on Mother’s Day.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 72,502; Death toll now at 6,108

