Water main break causes flooding in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT – Residents in Detroit need help after heavy rainfall flooded their neighborhood.

The flooding started at around 5 p.m. Thursday which is when they called the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

They were told someone would be there to take a look soon. Hours later, still nothing. This morning, still nothing and this afternoon the issued continued 24 hours later.

One resident who phoned the city before calling Local 4 News wants the situation addressed fast before flooding reaches her apartment.

“Today I called back and the girl told me she didn’t know when anybody was coming out so I’m like what constitutes a priority, an emergency,” said Detroit resident Terri Harps.

The city told Local 4 News the problem wasn’t reported until Friday. Residents are hoping the situation gets fixed before the flooding impacts their homes.

