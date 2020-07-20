Detroit officer charged in rubber pellet shooting of photojournalists covering George Floyd protest

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Detroit Police Corporal Daniel Debono, 32, in connection with a shooting involving three photojournalists and non-fatal ammunition.

The photojournalists were targeted in late May while covering a Detroit George Floyd protest.

MLive reported its staff photographer Nicole Hester was among the three journalists hit by pellets fired by police during the protest.

According to MLive, she was struck by up to a dozen pellets in the face and body.

Journalists from other local media outlets including The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press were met with aggression while covering the protests.

Floyd died May 25 after the knee of an officer was pressed into his neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving. His death has led to outcry and riots against the killings of black people by police officers in cities across the country.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan apologized to local journalists who were targeted by police while covering the protests.

“They had a lot of courage to be on the other side of the police-line with the protestors, and I apologize to you (journalists),” said Duggan, speaking at a press conference in June while addressing the protests against police brutality.

After reports surfaced of reporters being targeted Duggan vowed to ‘make adjustments to use every opportunity’ to keep them safe.