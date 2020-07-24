Canton police investigating fatal rollover crash involving multiple vehicles

CANTON, Mich. – Michigan State Police and Canton police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that involved multiple vehicles.

The crash happened on Thursday around 7 p.m. on North I-275. When troopers arrived they determined the crash was fatal.

A 53-year-old driver from Redford was driving too fast and rear ended the victim’s vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to police. The driver was killed in the crash.

Police said the driver who was at fault failed field sobriety tests and was arrested pending a blood search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

